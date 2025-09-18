Head to Head Comparison: Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI) vs. AlphaTime Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMC)

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) and AlphaTime Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blaize and AlphaTime Acquisition”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blaize $2.22 million 157.38 -$4.11 million N/A N/A AlphaTime Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

AlphaTime Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blaize.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blaize and AlphaTime Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blaize 0 1 3 1 3.00 AlphaTime Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Blaize currently has a consensus target price of $7.38, suggesting a potential upside of 116.91%. Given Blaize’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blaize is more favorable than AlphaTime Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Blaize has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlphaTime Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Blaize shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of AlphaTime Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.5% of Blaize shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of AlphaTime Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blaize and AlphaTime Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blaize N/A N/A -49.12% AlphaTime Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Blaize beats AlphaTime Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blaize

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

About AlphaTime Acquisition

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

