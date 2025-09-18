Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a payout ratio of 92.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:GHI opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $255.37 million, a P/E ratio of -135.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 0.98%.The company had revenue of $23.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GHI shares. Jones Trading dropped their price target on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

