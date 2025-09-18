Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a payout ratio of 92.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Performance
NYSE:GHI opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $255.37 million, a P/E ratio of -135.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $14.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on GHI shares. Jones Trading dropped their price target on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.
