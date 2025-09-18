Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 62 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,001 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BA stock opened at $214.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.40 and a 200-day moving average of $200.07. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69. The firm has a market cap of $162.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities cut Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.77.

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

