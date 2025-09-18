Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.76.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

