Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 24.6%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $86.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.00. The company has a market cap of $148.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

