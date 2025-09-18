Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 561,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 561,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PFFD opened at $19.79 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 226.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,442.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

