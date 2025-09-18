Glenn Fogel Sells 1,013 Shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $130,237,930.44. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,553.70 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,985.57 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,581.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,225.67.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $41.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 price target (up from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 price target (up from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,808.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 10.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $880,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 6.5% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $4,614,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

