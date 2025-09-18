Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 297.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.01. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $82.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

