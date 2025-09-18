Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 142 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

RTX Stock Down 0.2%

RTX stock opened at $158.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $161.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.16.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.