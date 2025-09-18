Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Trading Up 3.8% – Still a Buy?

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.01). Approximately 87,086,961 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 73,313,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).

Georgian Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £17.51 million and a PE ratio of -440.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.35.

About Georgian Mining

Geo Exploration Limited (‘GEO’ or ‘the Company’) is an early stage mineral resource and hydrocarbon exploration company. The Company’s primary focus is highly prospective projects in Australia, with significant interest in Africa and the Mediterranean.

Geo is advancing its Juno Project in Western Australia, focusing on significant mineral resource opportunities.

