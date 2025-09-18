Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Trading Up 3.8% – Still a Buy?

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.01). Approximately 87,086,961 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 73,313,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).
Georgian Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £17.51 million and a PE ratio of -440.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.35.
About Georgian Mining
Geo is advancing its Juno Project in Western Australia, focusing on significant mineral resource opportunities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Georgian Mining
- What is a Dividend King?
- DoorDash Buys Deliveroo: A Game Changer?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Is Netflix’s Ad Deal With Amazon the Catalyst for a New Uptrend?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Clearway Energy’s Price Dip: 3 Reasons It’s a Signal to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Georgian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georgian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.