Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.8571.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $139.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.75. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $144.29.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

