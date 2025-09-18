Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) & MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Head-To-Head Survey

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Free Report) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of MultiPlan shares are held by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of MultiPlan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Generation Hemp and MultiPlan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 0.00 MultiPlan 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

MultiPlan has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 78.10%. Given MultiPlan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Hemp and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12% MultiPlan -163.30% -12.14% -1.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Generation Hemp and MultiPlan”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $680,000.00 36.83 -$9.82 million N/A N/A MultiPlan $930.62 million 0.99 -$91.70 million ($101.54) -0.56

Generation Hemp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MultiPlan.

Summary

MultiPlan beats Generation Hemp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Hemp

Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. In addition, the company offers data and decision science services including a suite of solutions that apply modern methods of data science to produce descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics that drive optimized benefit plan design, support decision-making, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce the total cost of care; and business-to-business healthcare payments and other services. It serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

