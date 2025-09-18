Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 63 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 360.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial set a $375.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.81.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $296.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $256.89 and a fifty-two week high of $362.25.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

