Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 257 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.53, for a total value of $787,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,299.71. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total transaction of $263,883.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,098.52. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $640.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $609.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $688.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.44.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

