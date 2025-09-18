Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,219 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $142.70 on Thursday. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.60.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.80.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,150,050.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 82,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,857,956.14. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,882.24. This trade represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,397 shares of company stock worth $6,763,814. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

