Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 15,611 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,611 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $17,828,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $262,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,073.08. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,093,578.22. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,864 shares of company stock worth $76,391,858. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.83.

View Our Latest Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $234.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.37 and its 200-day moving average is $238.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.33 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.