Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,194 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNH. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNH opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.51. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.