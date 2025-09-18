Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,607 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $219,001,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 2,735.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,529 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,461 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,548,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,145,000 after acquiring an additional 728,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ON opened at $49.80 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Mizuho increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ON

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at $50,083,633.08. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.