Gary Reiner Sells 40,000 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) Director Gary Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,500.02. The trade was a 32.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $24.73 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,663,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 28,123 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

