Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Sells 1,500 Shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $12,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $52,585. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 16th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 800 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $6,472.00.
- On Friday, June 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 100 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $4,812.00.
Associated Capital Group Stock Down 7.1%
AC stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.60. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92.
Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Associated Capital Group stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Associated Capital Group worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st.
About Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
