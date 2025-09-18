Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 8,470 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF $DEHP

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF makes up 2.2% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.71% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEHP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DEHP stock opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $290.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $32.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.