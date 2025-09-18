Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Foghorn Therapeutics Price Performance

Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.05. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foghorn Therapeutics

About Foghorn Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHTX. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

