Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Foghorn Therapeutics Price Performance
Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.05. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.
Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foghorn Therapeutics
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
