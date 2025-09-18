Focus Financial Network Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.18. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $96.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3383 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

