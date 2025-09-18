First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS Stock Holdings Lifted by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.17. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

