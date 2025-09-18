First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.67, with a volume of 97902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $879.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 53,963 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $313,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.