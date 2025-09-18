First Internet Bancorp (INBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 15th

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.80. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

