First Farmers Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:FFMR)

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%.

First Farmers Financial Stock Down 0.8%

FFMR stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. First Farmers Financial has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $68.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.41.

About First Farmers Financial

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

