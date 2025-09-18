First Farmers Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:FFMR)

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%.
First Farmers Financial Stock Down 0.8%
FFMR stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. First Farmers Financial has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $68.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.41.
About First Farmers Financial
