Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes $608,000 Position in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 30,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CPT stock opened at $106.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.00 and its 200 day moving average is $114.13. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.The business had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

