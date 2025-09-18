Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes $503,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,518,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,571,000 after buying an additional 279,267 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.9%

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Melius began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

