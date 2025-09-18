Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes $315,000 Position in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGLD. Wall Street Zen upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target (up from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $188.10 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $209.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

