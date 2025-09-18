Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,469 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 680,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,600,000 after acquiring an additional 431,643 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,841,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

SSNC opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

