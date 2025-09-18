Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,411,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,429,000 after purchasing an additional 219,823 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.69.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE SPG opened at $181.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.85 and its 200 day moving average is $164.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $2.15 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.92%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 246 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,185.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,102.90. The trade was a 1.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 522 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $83,149.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 58,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,881.55. The trade was a 0.91% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,428 shares of company stock valued at $387,271. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

