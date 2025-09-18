Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $2,106,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 703,029 shares in the company, valued at $37,295,688.45. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,615.43. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,880 shares of company stock valued at $6,318,307. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Up 1.3%

EQH stock opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.04. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $56.61.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.