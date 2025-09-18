Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Carvana by 273.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Amanah Holdings Trust bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,703,000. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $1,448,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.06.

Carvana Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE:CVNA opened at $377.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 3.51. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $148.25 and a 52 week high of $413.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $355.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.86.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.14, for a total transaction of $5,307,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,561.34. This represents a 65.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $3,646,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 104,416 shares in the company, valued at $38,076,338.56. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,426,037 shares of company stock worth $859,509,055. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

