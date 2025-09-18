Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $357,000 in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15,632.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 193,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,459,000 after purchasing an additional 192,439 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 557.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 148,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,152,000 after buying an additional 125,888 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $9,770,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $3,785,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $3,423,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $157.79 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.62.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $441.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,060. The trade was a 15.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $154,003.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,777.74. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,173 shares of company stock worth $594,733 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

