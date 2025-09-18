Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys Shares of 23,679 U.S. Bancorp $USB

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,383 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4,160.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,547,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,293 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,070,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $64,257,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

