Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires Shares of 1,306 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 12.4% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.8%

FIX stock opened at $762.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.54. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.44 and a 12 month high of $785.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $673.39 and its 200 day moving average is $507.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FIX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total transaction of $964,460.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,288,203.50. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.60, for a total transaction of $5,842,773.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,473 shares in the company, valued at $32,879,799.80. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,783 shares of company stock worth $18,710,798. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile



Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

