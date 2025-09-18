Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Acquires New Stake in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $168,980,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $151,698,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Qorvo by 2,096.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after buying an additional 475,444 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $32,085,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,650,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on QRVO. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.35.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 103.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

