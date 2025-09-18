Financial Survey: DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Ready Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $228.14 million 9.41 $70.52 million ($0.04) -294.75 Ready Capital $896.97 million 0.78 -$435.76 million ($1.85) -2.30

Dividends

DigitalBridge Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ready Capital. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ready Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. DigitalBridge Group pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ready Capital pays out -27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Ready Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group 18.57% 4.14% 1.97% Ready Capital -40.59% 3.76% 0.72%

Volatility and Risk

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ready Capital has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DigitalBridge Group and Ready Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 1 5 2 3.13 Ready Capital 1 4 1 0 2.00

DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus price target of $16.14, suggesting a potential upside of 36.92%. Ready Capital has a consensus price target of $5.45, suggesting a potential upside of 27.93%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Ready Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Ready Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Ready Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Ready Capital on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments. The LMM Commercial Real Estate segment originates LLM loans across the full life-cycle of an LLM property, including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels. The Small Business Lending segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program; and acquires purchased future receivables. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

