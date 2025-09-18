Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 49,192 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF $RWJ

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,192 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 481.7% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWJ opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

