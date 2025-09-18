Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 222 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 66,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 29.3%

EFV stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

