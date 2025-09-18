Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 1,552 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.10.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

