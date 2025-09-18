Fermata Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Valaris Limited $VAL

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,761,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,412,000 after acquiring an additional 460,792 shares during the period. Dalal Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the first quarter worth $56,046,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 49.7% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,131,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,455,000 after acquiring an additional 375,466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the first quarter worth $25,912,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAL. Clarkson Capital lowered Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valaris in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Valaris from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, SEB Equity Research set a $45.50 price objective on Valaris in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.19.

Valaris Stock Down 1.0%

VAL opened at $52.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $57.90.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.70 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 11.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Valaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.