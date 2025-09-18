Fermata Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $71,052,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,410,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,768 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 293.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,018,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $24,069,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,826. This represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

