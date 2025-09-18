Fermata Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF $HTAB

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,130,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,847,000 after purchasing an additional 155,248 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HTAB opened at $19.19 on Thursday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

