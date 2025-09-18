Fermata Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF $HTAB

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,130,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,847,000 after purchasing an additional 155,248 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.
Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
NYSEARCA HTAB opened at $19.19 on Thursday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78.
Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Company Profile
The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.