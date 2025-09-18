Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,839 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. $ECC

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 745,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 177,661 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 10.7% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 685,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,558 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 57.9% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 350,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 128,531 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 61.3% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 308,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 117,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 75.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 266,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 114,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $534.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,527.27%.

ECC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Eagle Point Credit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research cut Eagle Point Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.50 price objective on Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Point Credit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Eagle Point Credit Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

