Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires 454 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,797,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 742.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 102,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 89,938 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

