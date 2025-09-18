FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded to “In-Line” Rating by Evercore ISI

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $243.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $249.00. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Dbs Bank raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.29.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $226.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.95. FedEx has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 121.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $43,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

