Fastenal Company $FAST Stock Holdings Increased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,780.32. This represents a 67.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,834. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.75. Fastenal Company has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price target on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

