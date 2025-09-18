Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stake in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,922 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $16,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1,918.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,429,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,428 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after purchasing an additional 416,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 36,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP opened at $81.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.95. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $88.50.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $250.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.20 million. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 22.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPGP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 52,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $4,222,747.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,073,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,884,348.09. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $139,173.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 42,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,634.42. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,538 shares of company stock worth $5,609,508. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

